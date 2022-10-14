Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st.

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Stock Performance

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund stock opened at $15.73 on Friday. Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a 12 month low of $15.27 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASGI. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 10.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 210,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 19,979 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 197.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 23,037 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 7.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 0.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 441,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,886,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 1.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 210,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter.

About Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private

infrastructure equity investments from around the world.

