Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (AGD) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 21st

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 12th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st.
Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years.
Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE AGD opened at $8.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.77. Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 12-month low of $8.23 and a 12-month high of $12.38.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund
About Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund
Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
