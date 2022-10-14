Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (AGD) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 21st

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 12th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE AGD opened at $8.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.77. Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 12-month low of $8.23 and a 12-month high of $12.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 8.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 14.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 30,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 6.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 141,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 8,424 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 22.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 634,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,109,000 after purchasing an additional 115,786 shares in the last quarter.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

