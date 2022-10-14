Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) Given New $350.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $425.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $410.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Abiomed from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abiomed currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $315.83.

Get Abiomed alerts:

Abiomed Stock Performance

Shares of Abiomed stock opened at $258.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 54.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.44. Abiomed has a 1 year low of $219.85 and a 1 year high of $379.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Abiomed ( NASDAQ:ABMD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $277.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.46 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Abiomed will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Marc A. Began sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.95, for a total transaction of $127,975.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,040,170.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Marc A. Began sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.95, for a total transaction of $127,975.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,040,170.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,078,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABMD. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Abiomed by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in Abiomed in the 4th quarter valued at $4,989,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Abiomed by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,023,948 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $367,771,000 after purchasing an additional 61,601 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Abiomed in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Abiomed by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,592,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,649,511,000 after purchasing an additional 287,541 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Abiomed

(Get Rating)

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.