ABCMETA (META) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $98.87 Million

ABCMETA (META) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ABCMETA has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. ABCMETA has a market cap of $98.87 million and approximately $5,133.00 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00099198 USD and is up 2.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $5,344.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

