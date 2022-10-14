Abbott Laboratories Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $5.05 Per Share (NYSE:ABT)

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Abbott Laboratories in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Taylor forecasts that the healthcare product maker will earn $5.05 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Abbott Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $5.00 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ FY2023 earnings at $4.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.04 EPS.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ABT. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.84.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $102.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.77. The firm has a market cap of $179.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.72. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $96.67 and a 1 year high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 175.0% during the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 73.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,931,662.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $2,825,096.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,592,322.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,931,662.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 204,788 shares of company stock worth $21,776,756. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 39.25%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

