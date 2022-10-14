AAM S&P Developed Markets High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DMDV) Shares Down 0.7%

AAM S&P Developed Markets High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DMDV – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.25 and last traded at $17.25. Approximately 214 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.38.
AAM S&P Developed Markets High Dividend Value ETF Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.03.
