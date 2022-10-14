A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.69-$0.69 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $874.20 million-$874.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $976.10 million. A. O. Smith also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.05-$3.15 EPS.

A. O. Smith Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AOS traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.35. The company had a trading volume of 14,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,988. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.35. A. O. Smith has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $86.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 28.47%. The business had revenue of $965.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that A. O. Smith will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday. Longbow Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Wednesday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,000,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,694,000 after purchasing an additional 227,825 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,296,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,694,000 after acquiring an additional 329,539 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,233,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,832,000 after acquiring an additional 13,976 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,145,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,218,000 after acquiring an additional 20,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 869,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,539,000 after acquiring an additional 105,693 shares in the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

