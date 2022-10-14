A. O. Smith Co. (AOS) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 28th

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

A. O. Smith has raised its dividend by an average of 11.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 30 years. A. O. Smith has a dividend payout ratio of 30.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect A. O. Smith to earn $3.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.4%.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of AOS opened at $48.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.22. A. O. Smith has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $86.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $965.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.82 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.47% and a net margin of 13.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that A. O. Smith will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AOS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Longbow Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A. O. Smith

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 135.5% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 7,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the first quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the first quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the first quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the first quarter worth approximately $339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

About A. O. Smith

(Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.