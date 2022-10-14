7,175 Shares in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Bought by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,175 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AR. HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 2,307.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Antero Resources during the first quarter worth $64,000. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AR opened at $35.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 3.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.37. Antero Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.38 and a fifty-two week high of $48.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.21). Antero Resources had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 352.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Antero Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Antero Resources from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Antero Resources from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Antero Resources from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,980,215. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Antero Resources news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,227 shares in the company, valued at $2,980,215. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider W Patrick Ash sold 36,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $1,427,301.89. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 870,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,844,800.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,701 shares of company stock worth $1,853,152 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Resources

(Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

Further Reading

