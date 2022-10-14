51,852 Shares in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Bought by Lantz Financial LLC

Lantz Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 51,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,000. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises about 1.1% of Lantz Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 21.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 36,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 6,552 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $476,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 81.6% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 334,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,656,000 after acquiring an additional 150,292 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 37.7% in the second quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 175,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,208,000 after acquiring an additional 48,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,409,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,658,000 after buying an additional 36,840 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.73. 23,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,163,040. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.94 and its 200-day moving average is $46.98. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $43.50 and a one year high of $53.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd.

