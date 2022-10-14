5,000 Shares in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Purchased by Rheos Capital Works Inc.

Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,716,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on TMO. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $656.56.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

NYSE:TMO opened at $510.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $552.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $553.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $200.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.86. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $488.26 and a one year high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total value of $7,422,804.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at $26,519,325.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total value of $7,422,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at $26,519,325.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total value of $486,153.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,572.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,397 shares of company stock worth $33,012,754 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

