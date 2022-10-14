30,490 Shares in Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Bought by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 30,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Arhaus by 100.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Arhaus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arhaus by 56.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Arhaus during the first quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in Arhaus by 11.9% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. 30.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arhaus Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARHS opened at $7.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.88. Arhaus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.23 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arhaus ( NASDAQ:ARHS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.17. Arhaus had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 134.88%. The business had revenue of $306.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.38 million. Research analysts anticipate that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arhaus news, Director Alton F. Doody III acquired 11,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $99,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARHS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Arhaus from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Arhaus from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Arhaus from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arhaus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

Arhaus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

