303,297 Shares in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) Bought by Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC

Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 303,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,137,000. iShares International Equity Factor ETF comprises 5.7% of Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTF. Strategic Financial Services Inc raised its position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 5,835,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,472,000 after purchasing an additional 227,215 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 9,901.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,344,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290,825 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,131,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,637,000 after buying an additional 83,360 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,438,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,476,000 after acquiring an additional 110,035 shares during the period. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,593,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,484,000 after buying an additional 30,045 shares during the period.
iShares International Equity Factor ETF Price Performance
Shares of INTF opened at $21.39 on Friday. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $20.47 and a 52 week high of $30.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.44.
