28,034 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Acquired by Aspireon Wealth Advisors

Aspireon Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 0.5% of Aspireon Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.68. 542,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,272,070. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $53.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.41.

