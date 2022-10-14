22,440 Shares in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Bought by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,440 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arcos Dorados in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. 35.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Arcos Dorados from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Arcos Dorados in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.75.

Arcos Dorados Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE ARCO opened at $7.34 on Friday. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.33 and a 12 month high of $8.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $883.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.53 million. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 52.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

