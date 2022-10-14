2,166 Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Purchased by Meridian Financial Partners LLC

Meridian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
PepsiCo Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $174.84 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.37 and a twelve month high of $181.07. The firm has a market cap of $241.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $171.50 and a 200-day moving average of $169.56.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PepsiCo Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.81%.
PepsiCo Company Profile
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
