2,166 Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Purchased by Meridian Financial Partners LLC

Meridian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PepsiCo Stock Performance

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $174.84 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.37 and a twelve month high of $181.07. The firm has a market cap of $241.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $171.50 and a 200-day moving average of $169.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.81%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.