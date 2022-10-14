208,212 Shares in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Bought by Walker Asset Management LLC

Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 208,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,385,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMJ. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,723,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,689,000 after acquiring an additional 819,130 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,678,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,310,601,000 after acquiring an additional 595,871 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 100.5% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 329,521 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 3.5% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,794,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,986,000 after acquiring an additional 260,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1,248.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 228,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after acquiring an additional 211,663 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN alerts:

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Trading Up 3.0 %

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock opened at $21.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.98. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 12-month low of $16.47 and a 12-month high of $23.16.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.