1inch Network (1INCH) Trading 9.3% Lower Over Last Week

1inch Network (1INCH) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. Over the last seven days, 1inch Network has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. 1inch Network has a total market capitalization of $351.92 million and $29.04 million worth of 1inch Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1inch Network token can currently be bought for $0.57 or 0.00002902 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,408.13 or 0.27796805 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010856 BTC.

1inch Network Profile

1inch Network’s launch date was December 25th, 2020. 1inch Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 621,371,574 tokens. The official message board for 1inch Network is blog.1inch.io. 1inch Network’s official website is 1inch.io. 1inch Network’s official Twitter account is @1inch. The Reddit community for 1inch Network is https://reddit.com/r/1inch and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

1inch Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The 1inch Network unites decentralized protocols whose synergy enables the most lucrative, fastest and protected operations in the DeFi space. The 1INCH token is the governance and utility token of the 1inch Network. The token is applied in different capacities in the two existing protocols and will be used in the tokenomics of all new protocols released by the 1inch Network. 1INCH is a multichain token, currently available on Ethereum and BNB Chain over a bridge.The 1INCH token enables protocol governance, allowing 1INCH stakers to vote for and receive rewards. The token is applied in different capacities in the existing protocols and will be used in the tokenomics of all new protocols released by the 1inch Network.One of the key instant governance features is that 1INCH token stakers can constantly and dynamically vote to change protocols’ settings, without having to wait for proposals to be submitted or concluded.Currently, the main application of 1INCH as a utility token is in the 1inch Liquidity Protocol where it is used as a connector to achieve high-efficiency routing.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1inch Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1inch Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1inch Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

