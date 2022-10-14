1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) Short Interest Up 55.6% in September

1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 87,900 shares, an increase of 55.6% from the September 15th total of 56,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

1933 Industries Price Performance

TGIFF stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 34,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,755. 1933 Industries has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02.

Get 1933 Industries alerts:

1933 Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

1933 Industries Inc, a cannabis company, engages in the cultivation and production of medical marijuana in the United States and Canada. It operates in the medical and recreational cannabis sectors. The company also offers cannabidiol (CBD) infused products, such as vape pens, cartridges, lotions, lip balms, hemp seed oils, edible products, topical and dietary supplements, cosmetics, tinctures, sauces, vaporizers, drink additives, baking items, sweeteners, capsules, and tetrahydrocannabinol concentrates under the Canna Hemp, Canna Hemp X, Canna Hemp PLUS, Canna Hemp HEMP, and Canna Fused brands.

Receive News & Ratings for 1933 Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1933 Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.