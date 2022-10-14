1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) Short Interest Up 55.6% in September

1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 87,900 shares, an increase of 55.6% from the September 15th total of 56,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
1933 Industries Price Performance
TGIFF stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 34,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,755. 1933 Industries has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02.
1933 Industries Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 1933 Industries (TGIFF)
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
- Will MGM Resorts Rise to the Top of the Casino Food Chain?
Receive News & Ratings for 1933 Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1933 Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.