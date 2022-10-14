1776 Wealth LLC Sells 70 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

1776 Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,831 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $1,245,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $776,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Accenture by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Accenture by 697.5% in the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,032 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 21,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp purchased a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,680,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,420,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,861 shares of company stock valued at $551,356. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Accenture Trading Up 3.0 %

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACN. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.60.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $257.46 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.95 and a 12-month high of $417.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $285.50 and its 200 day moving average is $293.73.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.23%.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

