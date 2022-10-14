1776 Wealth LLC Sells 61 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

1776 Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 365.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AMP stock opened at $274.70 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $219.99 and a one year high of $332.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $273.47 and its 200 day moving average is $266.90. The company has a market capitalization of $29.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 53.86%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $336.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $318.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total transaction of $277,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,665. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

