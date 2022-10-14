1776 Wealth LLC Raises Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

1776 Wealth LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 970 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

URI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of United Rentals from $354.00 to $328.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of United Rentals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $307.00 to $269.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $355.36.

United Rentals Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE:URI opened at $283.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.54 and a 12 month high of $414.99. The company has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.63.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $1.29. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 31.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total transaction of $102,637.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,806.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total transaction of $102,637.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,806.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $317,525.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,015,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,361 shares of company stock valued at $6,142,963. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

