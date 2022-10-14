1776 Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

1776 Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% in the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% in the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $339.77 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $441.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $361.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $369.97.
About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
