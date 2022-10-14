1776 Wealth LLC Acquires 1,260 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

1776 Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. Blackstone accounts for about 1.3% of 1776 Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 1,137.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BX shares. StockNews.com downgraded Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Blackstone to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Blackstone from $120.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.31.

Blackstone Trading Up 0.9 %

BX opened at $86.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.13. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $79.54 and a one year high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 92.70%.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at $240,294,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,166,167 shares of company stock worth $86,885,039. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

