17,294 Shares in System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST) Bought by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of System1 in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in System1 during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of System1 in the first quarter worth about $188,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of System1 in the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in System1 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $841,000. 72.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get System1 alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SST shares. Bank of America began coverage on System1 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on System1 from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of System1 from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

System1 Stock Performance

In other news, Director Christopher Stephen Phillips sold 1,296,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $12,962,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,672,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,725,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, major shareholder Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,400,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,085,701.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Christopher Stephen Phillips sold 1,296,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $12,962,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,672,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,725,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,522,875 shares of company stock valued at $15,442,529 in the last quarter.

Shares of SST stock opened at $6.21 on Friday. System1, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.14 and a 52-week high of $37.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.73 and its 200 day moving average is $10.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

System1 (NYSE:SST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $219.80 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that System1, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About System1

(Get Rating)

System1, Inc develops technology and data science to operate responsive acquisition marketing platform. The company also operates a real-time coupon code search engine and directory that offers coupon destinations for online shoppers. It serves customers in the areas of health, subscription, finance, insurance, business and technology, travel, auto, and other direct-to-consumer businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for System1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for System1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.