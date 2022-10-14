17,294 Shares in System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST) Bought by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of System1 in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in System1 during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of System1 in the first quarter worth about $188,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of System1 in the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in System1 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $841,000. 72.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SST shares. Bank of America began coverage on System1 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on System1 from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of System1 from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th.
System1 Stock Performance
Shares of SST stock opened at $6.21 on Friday. System1, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.14 and a 52-week high of $37.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.73 and its 200 day moving average is $10.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
System1 (NYSE:SST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $219.80 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that System1, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About System1
System1, Inc develops technology and data science to operate responsive acquisition marketing platform. The company also operates a real-time coupon code search engine and directory that offers coupon destinations for online shoppers. It serves customers in the areas of health, subscription, finance, insurance, business and technology, travel, auto, and other direct-to-consumer businesses.
