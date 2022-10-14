1,621 Shares in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Purchased by Greenfield Savings Bank

Greenfield Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GD. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen set a $260.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.56.

Insider Activity

General Dynamics Price Performance

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,360,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics stock traded down $7.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $221.22. 9,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,077,095. The company has a market cap of $60.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $188.64 and a twelve month high of $254.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $228.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 42.64%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

