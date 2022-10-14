157,752 Shares in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Bought by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 157,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,978,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth $28,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 44.1% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 271 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.50.

Insider Activity at Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

In related news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $272,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at $3,255,845.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DGX traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $125.89. 2,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,566. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.40 and a 1-year high of $174.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.98.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.67 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

