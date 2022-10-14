131,497 Shares in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Bought by Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 131,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,842,000. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenspring Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 20,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,365,000. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,194,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 167.3% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 123,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,449,000 after buying an additional 77,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 212,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,605,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

AVEM traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $45.37. The company had a trading volume of 36,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,585. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.07 and its 200 day moving average is $52.92. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.52 and a fifty-two week high of $66.82.

