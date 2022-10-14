10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXAW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXAW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the September 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

Shares of VCXAW opened at $0.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $4.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II stock. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXAW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 660,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

