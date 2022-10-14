1,086 Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Bought by Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,899,000. Booking comprises approximately 0.9% of Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,333,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,631,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,059,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 3,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,433,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BKNG stock traded down $20.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,671.60. The company had a trading volume of 11,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,603. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,616.85 and a 12 month high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,873.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,993.46. The company has a market cap of $66.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.24.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.64 by $1.44. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.55) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total transaction of $1,594,552.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,126,519.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,912.37 per share, with a total value of $956,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,933,914.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total value of $1,594,552.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,126,519.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,440 shares of company stock worth $3,003,813 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BKNG. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Booking from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Booking in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,514.17.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

