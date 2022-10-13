Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Sells 7,002 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lowered its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,703 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 7,002 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.6% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mendel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $295,000. ETF Store Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,435,000. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,116,000. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,237 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $115.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.20. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $112.83 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $205.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective (down from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.50.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

