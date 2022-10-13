Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CFO Sells $52,050.00 in Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 7,500 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $52,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,749.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Todd Mcelhatton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 3rd, Todd Mcelhatton sold 25,290 shares of Zuora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $179,053.20.

Zuora Stock Performance

Shares of ZUO opened at $6.63 on Thursday. Zuora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.47 and a 1-year high of $23.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.25 and a 200 day moving average of $9.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zuora

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Zuora had a negative net margin of 29.89% and a negative return on equity of 56.71%. The company had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Zuora by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on ZUO. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Zuora from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Zuora from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Zuora from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

See Also

