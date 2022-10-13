ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Stock Price Up 8.4%

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) rose 8.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.73 and last traded at $26.73. Approximately 114,634 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,818,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.67.

ZIM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.60 to $53.30 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $55.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $76.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.66.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $11.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.16 by ($1.09). ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 45.16% and a return on equity of 143.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 37.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $4.75 per share. This represents a $19.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 71.05%. This is a positive change from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.83%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 71.7% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter worth about $57,000. 42.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

