Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $66.91

Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $66.91 and last traded at $68.08, with a volume of 447 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ZD shares. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Ziff Davis in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Ziff Davis from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ziff Davis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.29.

Ziff Davis Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ziff Davis ( NASDAQ:ZD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 25.22%. The firm had revenue of $337.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ziff Davis news, Director Sarah Ann Fay acquired 1,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $86.49 per share, for a total transaction of $100,501.38. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,444.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Ziff Davis during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Ziff Davis during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

Ziff Davis Company Profile

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

