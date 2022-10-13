Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Shares Gap Down to $6.98

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.98, but opened at $6.55. Zeta Global shares last traded at $6.70, with a volume of 8,970 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZETA. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Zeta Global from $12.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zeta Global from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zeta Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.87 and a 200-day moving average of $7.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.56.

Zeta Global ( NASDAQ:ZETA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.16). Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 56.14% and a negative return on equity of 319.87%. The business had revenue of $137.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.71 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zeta Global news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $1,406,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,946,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,136,643.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 46.61% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. White Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.02% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

