ZClassic (ZCL) Market Capitalization Achieves $325,576.40

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 13th. ZClassic has a market cap of $325,576.40 and $21.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0351 or 0.00000181 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.01 or 0.00263523 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00093528 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00065255 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003472 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic (ZCL) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate ZCL through the process of mining. ZClassic has a current supply of 9,287,024.33. The last known price of ZClassic is 0.03454349 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $20.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zclassic.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.