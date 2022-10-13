Zacks Research Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Realty Income in a research report issued on Monday, October 10th. Zacks Research analyst M. Chattopadhyay now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $4.04 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.03. The consensus estimate for Realty Income’s current full-year earnings is $3.90 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Realty Income’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

O has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho cut Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.14.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE:O opened at $57.53 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.46 and its 200 day moving average is $68.28. Realty Income has a fifty-two week low of $57.10 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a PE ratio of 54.27, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Realty Income in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Realty Income in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a oct 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 281.13%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

