Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Yunhong CTI Stock Performance

NASDAQ CTIB remained flat at $0.65 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,017. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.81 and its 200 day moving average is $0.83. Yunhong CTI has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $3.41.

About Yunhong CTI

Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties, as well as other inflatable toy items.

