Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Takes $214,000 Position in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 69,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Archer Aviation in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. BG Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Archer Aviation in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Archer Aviation in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Archer Aviation in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Archer Aviation in the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer Aviation alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Archer Aviation from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Archer Aviation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Archer Aviation Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of ACHR stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $2.73. The stock had a trading volume of 30,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,968. The company has a quick ratio of 15.31, a current ratio of 15.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.75. Archer Aviation Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $8.15.

In other news, major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 47,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $184,592.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Archer Aviation news, insider Tosha Perkins sold 62,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total value of $175,522.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 47,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $184,592.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,910 shares in the company, valued at $207,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,065,691 shares of company stock valued at $3,350,997. 30.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Archer Aviation

(Get Rating)

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.