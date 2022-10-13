Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Reduces Stake in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc cut its holdings in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. NV5 Global comprises about 1.6% of Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc owned 0.07% of NV5 Global worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVEE. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NV5 Global in the fourth quarter worth about $1,754,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in NV5 Global during the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NV5 Global during the 1st quarter worth about $281,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NV5 Global by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in NV5 Global during the 1st quarter worth about $546,000. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on NV5 Global in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NV5 Global Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NVEE traded up $3.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $124.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,033. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.07. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.58 and a 1-year high of $147.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.59.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $202.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.00 million. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 7.03%. As a group, research analysts predict that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Richard Tong sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.14, for a total value of $444,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Richard Tong sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.14, for a total value of $444,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 15,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.23, for a total value of $2,007,053.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 580,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,851,162.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,275 shares of company stock worth $4,234,273 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

About NV5 Global

(Get Rating)

NV5 Global offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.