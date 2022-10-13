Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Reduces Stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lowered its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Jabil were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 0.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 45,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 4.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 7.6% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 1.7% during the second quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 16,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 4.4% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil Stock Up 3.3 %

NYSE:JBL traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,361. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.35. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.80 and a 12 month high of $72.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.18.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The technology company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.40 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 42.59% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 4.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In other Jabil news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 10,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $617,979.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,900,807.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 9,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $521,235.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,902,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 10,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total transaction of $617,979.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,257 shares in the company, valued at $7,900,807.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JBL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Jabil from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Jabil in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Jabil from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Jabil in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jabil presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $74.40.

Jabil Profile

(Get Rating)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.