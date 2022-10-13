Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Lowers Position in Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lessened its position in Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Magic Software Enterprises were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MGIC. Paradiem LLC raised its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 29.0% during the second quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 34,109 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 7,662 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 114.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 5,836 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Magic Software Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $260,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 666.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 70.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,555 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 19,317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Magic Software Enterprises alerts:

Magic Software Enterprises Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of MGIC stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,894. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. has a 52-week low of $14.01 and a 52-week high of $25.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $736.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 1.19.

Magic Software Enterprises Increases Dividend

Magic Software Enterprises ( NASDAQ:MGIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $136.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.70 million. Research analysts predict that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. This is a boost from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22. Magic Software Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 103.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Magic Software Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Magic Software Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Software Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.