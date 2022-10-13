Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Invests $255,000 in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 71.7% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 4.2% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1.2% during the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 27,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 5.6% during the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 5.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 42.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ZIM traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.77. The company had a trading volume of 320,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,818,139. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.12. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a one year low of $22.78 and a one year high of $91.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $11.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.16 by ($1.09). ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 45.16% and a return on equity of 143.68%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 37.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $4.75 per share. This represents a $19.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 70.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This is a boost from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.85. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.83%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZIM. Bank of America lowered ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $79.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $55.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet lowered ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.60 to $53.30 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.66.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

