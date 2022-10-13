Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Invests $255,000 in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Rollins by 58.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 376.4% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 30.4% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 37.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Rollins from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Rollins in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rollins in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Rollins Stock Down 0.4 %

ROL stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.07. The company had a trading volume of 65,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.25. The company has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.82 and a beta of 0.58. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $39.70.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $714.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.00 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.38% and a net margin of 12.99%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is 59.70%.

Insider Transactions at Rollins

In other news, COO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 4,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,355,404. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 4,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,355,404. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 500,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $18,865,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,131,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,343,302,285.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,221,283 shares of company stock worth $156,287,112. 53.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rollins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

