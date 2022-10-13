Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Increases Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. makes up 0.8% of Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 710 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 52.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 60,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $3,416,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,474,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,937,759.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $81,075,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 572,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,070,191.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $3,416,400.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,474,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,937,759.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on KKR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI set a $65.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.46.

Shares of NYSE:KKR traded up $0.92 on Thursday, hitting $45.30. 222,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,172,482. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.51 and a 1-year high of $83.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.54.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $303.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.44%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

