Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Has $376,000 Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 90.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ICE. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 111.8% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $8,296,446.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,255,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,181,904.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $8,296,446.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,255,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,181,904.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $267,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,477 shares of company stock valued at $8,736,314 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of ICE stock traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $92.37. 127,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,958,115. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.70. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.21 and a 52 week high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ICE shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.33.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

