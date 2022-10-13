Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Has $327,000 Stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc trimmed its position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,712,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,420,000 after buying an additional 222,150 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Bank OZK by 6.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,565,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,555,000 after purchasing an additional 156,127 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank OZK in the first quarter worth about $5,121,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Bank OZK by 1,867.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 97,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 92,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 29.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 340,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,535,000 after buying an additional 78,400 shares in the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank OZK Stock Performance

Shares of Bank OZK stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.53. 10,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,972. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.03. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $34.79 and a 1-year high of $51.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $292.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.40 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 45.73% and a return on equity of 12.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 29.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OZK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Bank OZK to $54.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Bank OZK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of Bank OZK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Bank OZK to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.88.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

