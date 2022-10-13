Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc cut its position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. Mueller Industries comprises about 1.3% of Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLI. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $198,000. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total value of $64,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,848,808.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Mueller Industries stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.60. 10,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,215. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.93 and a 1-year high of $70.38. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.27.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 46.35% and a net margin of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter.

Mueller Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MLI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mueller Industries in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Northcoast Research began coverage on Mueller Industries in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Mueller Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

See Also

