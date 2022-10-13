Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Acquires New Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 169.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Up 0.7 %

CHRW stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $95.15. 36,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,492,630. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.57 and a 52 week high of $121.23.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 53.97%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CHRW shares. Wolfe Research downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $117.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.52.

Insider Transactions at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $365,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,407,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $365,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,407,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total transaction of $3,347,420.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,520 shares in the company, valued at $6,384,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,215 shares of company stock worth $3,887,292 in the last quarter. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

