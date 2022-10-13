YES WORLD Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $57.04 Million (YES)

YES WORLD (YES) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. One YES WORLD token can now be bought for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. YES WORLD has a market capitalization of $57.04 million and $38,567.00 worth of YES WORLD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, YES WORLD has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

YES WORLD Profile

YES WORLD was first traded on April 11th, 2022. YES WORLD’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,600,000,000 tokens. The official message board for YES WORLD is medium.com/@yesworld24. The official website for YES WORLD is yesworld.io. YES WORLD’s official Twitter account is @yesworld24 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for YES WORLD is https://reddit.com/r/yesworld24.

YES WORLD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YES WORLD (YES) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. YES WORLD has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of YES WORLD is 0.01240135 USD and is down -0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $21,053.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yesworld.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YES WORLD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YES WORLD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YES WORLD using one of the exchanges listed above.

